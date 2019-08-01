Taxes — property and income — worry some Texans who spoke with U.S. Rep. Roger Williams

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, talks to constituents at an Alvarado Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. atinsley@star-telegram.com

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams heard a lot about taxes Thursday.

As he spoke about wanting to make President Donald Trump’s tax cuts permanent, and how Congress has until 2025 to do just that, a group gathered in Alvarado wanted to talk about other taxes.

Property taxes, which have skyrocketed so high that some Texans have had to sell their homes, and the potential of a state income tax, were top on their minds.

“That’s a problem right now,” Williams, a Republican whose district stretches from the edges of Tarrant County through Austin, said about property taxes to a group of dozens gathered at an Alvarado Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday.

“People are up in arms for how much they are increasing,” he said.

But he said property taxes are not a federal issue. That’s a state issue and he said Texans need to reach out to state leaders to share their continuing worries about growing values.

“We have to make sure they don’t get out of sight,” he said. “We need to not ... prevent growth.”

As for a possible state income tax in Texas, Williams said his wife showed him something about that on the internet recently.

Williams, who said he doesn’t read the internet, told his wife not to worry about it.

“We’re not going to have a state income tax in Texas,” he told the group, prompting applause and sighs of relief.

At issue is a proposed change to the Texas Constitution that will be on the ballot in November.

Proposition 4, also known as House Joint Resolution 38, would prevent the state from imposing an individual income tax.

An income tax wouldn’t be levied if the proposition fails. It would just mean there isn’t specific language in the Constitution preventing an income tax. There already is language in the Texas Constitution, added at the request of former Democratic Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, requiring any individual income tax to be approved in a statewide vote.

And Republican leaders in Texas have long said they are opposed to a state income tax.

Gov. Greg Abbott said last year an income tax is not an option.

“No, no, one thousand times, no,” he said after being asked if he would consider it.

Williams said the simple fact that there is no state income tax lures many to Texas.

“I don’t see it happening here,” he said.

Williams, who also spoke about issues ranging from the crisis at the border to his school safety bill, is among the members of Congress reaching out to constituents during their August recess.

Tonight, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, will hold a 7 p.m. town hall at the Heritage Church of Christ in north Fort Worth.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, will hold a town hall in Fort Worth from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the TCC Opportunity Center, 5901 Fitzhugh Ave., and one in Dallas from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Anita Martinez Recreation Center, 3212 N. Winnetka Ave.

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, said he’s trying to plan tele-town halls and, if possible, in-person town halls as well. And staff for U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell, say plans are underway for local outreach.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, hasn’t held publicly advertised town halls in years and her Washington, D.C., office did not respond to Star-Telegram requests about whether there would be any scheduled this year. She is scheduled to speak at a private Leaders in Government luncheon in Fort Worth on Aug. 21.