Unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas is about to expire

Texans: Check your tickets.

Someone stopped at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Richardson and bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 1, 2019, Mega Millions drawing.

Turns out that ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, which was enough to make it worth $1 million.

But no one has claimed the prize, and time is running out.

The ticket must be claimed in person at a lottery claim center by 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 — or postmarked before the Sunday, June 30, expiration date, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Thursday.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a written statement.

Here are the details:

▪ The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store, 4180 E. Renner Road in Richardson.

▪ The ticket matched the white ball numbers drawn — 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70. It did not match the Mega Ball number, which was 14. The Megaplier number was 4.

▪ After June 30, the prize may no longer be claimed.

Unclaimed prize money goes to the Foundation School Fund, which is overseen by the Texas Education Agency and helps fund school needs across the state ranging from bilingual education to special education, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

More than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, state records show.

Winning lottery tickets for drawings like Mega Millions and Powerball are valid for 180 days from the day of the drawing. Scratch-off tickets are valid for 180 days after the “close date” of the ticket that’s set by lottery officials.