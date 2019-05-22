North Texan claims $1 million Powerball prize

It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992 It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

A North Texan recently cashed in a Powerball prize and walked away with $1 million.

The new millionaire, who chose to remain anonymous, is from Cedar Hill.

He or she bought the winning ticket for the May 11 drawing at Albertsons #4122, 427 E. FM 1382, in Cedar Hill, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers in that drawing — 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40. It did not match the red Powerball number, which was 26.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No player matched all the numbers and the Powerball number in that drawing to claim that $235 million jackpot.

Powerball games start at $40 million and the payout increases each drawing until someone wins the top jackpot.

Players win by correctly matching five numbers from a field of 69 — as well as the Powerball number, which players choose from 26 numbers.

Players who match all the numbers except for the Powerball win $1 million, or $2 million if they purchase a $1 add on Power Play feature.

Drawings are broadcast in Texas on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:12 p.m.

Cedar Hill, in Dallas and Ellis counties, is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.