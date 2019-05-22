Local
North Texan claims $1 million Powerball prize
It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992
A North Texan recently cashed in a Powerball prize and walked away with $1 million.
The new millionaire, who chose to remain anonymous, is from Cedar Hill.
He or she bought the winning ticket for the May 11 drawing at Albertsons #4122, 427 E. FM 1382, in Cedar Hill, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers in that drawing — 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40. It did not match the red Powerball number, which was 26.
No player matched all the numbers and the Powerball number in that drawing to claim that $235 million jackpot.
Powerball games start at $40 million and the payout increases each drawing until someone wins the top jackpot.
Players win by correctly matching five numbers from a field of 69 — as well as the Powerball number, which players choose from 26 numbers.
Players who match all the numbers except for the Powerball win $1 million, or $2 million if they purchase a $1 add on Power Play feature.
Drawings are broadcast in Texas on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:12 p.m.
Cedar Hill, in Dallas and Ellis counties, is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.
Comments