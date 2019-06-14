Some Texas renters will get a little help, starting in January

Apartment rent in Fort Worth can get pricey A look at two apartment choices for renters in Fort Worth: new, luxurious and hi tech, and old Fort Worth family neighborhood traditional. Apartment housing rental rates are soaring as affordable availability becomes more difficult. High-end apart Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at two apartment choices for renters in Fort Worth: new, luxurious and hi tech, and old Fort Worth family neighborhood traditional. Apartment housing rental rates are soaring as affordable availability becomes more difficult. High-end apart

Renters in Texas are getting a little help from the state.

With parking, that is.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, landlords who provide parking permits to tenants will have to make sure those permits match the time frame of the lease.

“Too many times, renters are inconvenienced when they have to renew their parking permits at monthly intervals, during the set business hours of the property management company,” said state Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, who authored House Bill 1002.

“Frequently, renters are caught off-guard when they discover their cars are towed because the parking permit renewal date expired, even though their lease agreements are still in effect.”

And the landlord can’t reclaim or suspend the parking permit until the last day the tenant has a right to be on the property.

Collier said this new measure, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, is a “common sense” move.