Police warned train that semi was stuck on trucks, but it couldn’t stop in time

A train crashed into a semi that was stuck on the tracks in Denton County on Thursday, the sheriff’s department said.

At 9:01 a.m., a truck driver called 911 and told dispatchers his 18-wheeler truck was stuck on the railroad tracks in Sanger near Cowling Road, just east of I-35.

Police told the driver to get out of the truck as they called the train to warn them. Unfortunately, there was not enough time for the train to stop and it crashed into the semi.

The train did not derail and no one was injured, the Denton County sheriff’s department said. The driver was able to make it out of the semi on time.