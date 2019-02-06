Man killed by train in Haltom City identified as popular radio talk show host

The man who was killed when he was hit by a train in Haltom City on Tuesday has been identified as a popular radio broadcaster.

Doc Thompson, 49, died when an Amtrak train hit him as he was jogging near the tracks at Carson Street just before Big Fossil Creek.

Thompson was a radio talk show co-host of the weekday show “Doc Thompson’s Daily Mojo” on Mojo 5.0 Radio. He was a former host on the Blaze, a conservative media company, for about six years.

Mojo 50’s CEO and president, Ron Phillips, said Thompson was the person who made him want to go into radio. When Phillips decided to start a studio, he was scouting locations in Haltom City when Thompson showed up looking for a studio space, too.

“We formed a partnership from there,” Phillips said. “I was very, very proud to be a part of a company where Doc Thompson was our primary name. He was such a big name in the industry.”

Thompson also had a wife and three children.

“He’s a family guy first. He was telling us new things about his kids every day,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he and Thompson’s colleagues found out Thompson died when they read a Star-Telegram article about the accident on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was set up for Thompson’s family on Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., it raised $75,000.

The Blaze’s Twitter account tweeted about Thompson on Wednesday.

“There are no words. Doc will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to his family,” the tweet read.

There are no words. Doc will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to his family. If you are able and feel so inclined, please contribute to the GoFundMe page below to help support Doc’s family. https://t.co/h8n7WZKYAi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 6, 2019