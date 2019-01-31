In 5 days, 4 youths have fled a Texas halfway house for juveniles. Where are they?

Four juvenile offenders have escaped from McFadden Ranch in Flower Mound since Sunday, and only one was been taken back into custody, a state official said Thursday.

Two youths fled from the halfway house for juveniles Wednesday morning and one ran away Wednesday night, authorities said. One teen escaped on Sunday.

Authorities detained one of the four juveniles, Dakota Cox, 18, Wednesday night in Montgomery County, which is just north of Houston and about a four-hour trip. The ranch is at 3505 N. Haynes Rd. in Flower Mound.

“We’re hoping for peaceful conclusions,” said Brian Sweany, a spokesman with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in Austin, in a telephone interview Thursday. “Halfway houses are not secured locations, but the director of halfway houses and the director of security are at that facility to look over the situation.”

The series of escapes began on Sunday when Gregory McCann, 17, fled the ranch near Roanoke. He had been sent there for a probation violation.

At about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Cox and 16-year-old Barry Golson, both from Montgomery County, fled.

Cox was in the juvenile facility for child endangerment while Golson was in for assault, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department records.

The boys walked out the back door of the facility, authorities said. After their escape, the boys split up.

A short time later, Cox was reportedly seen at the Walmart in Roanoke, Sweany said.

A store surveillance camera caught Golson stealing a vehicle in Roanoke.

On Wednesday night, Cox was taken into custody by Montgomery County Sheriff’s department without incident, Sweany said.

The same night, 17-year-old Tyler Goodwin left the ranch, and he remained free Thursday. Goodwin was in the juvenile facility for evading arrest with a vehicle, according to state records.

Golson also had not been caught as of Thursday afternoon.