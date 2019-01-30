Texas

Search is on for two juveniles who escaped from Roanoke halfway house

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 30, 2019 11:13 AM

A large-scale search was underway Wednesday for two juveniles who escaped from a Roanoke halfway house Wednesday morning, a state official said.

The two young boys ran away from McFadden Ranch, 3505 N. Haynes Rd. at about 5:15 a.m. One juvenile has multiple tattoos and the other was wearing glasses.

The boys walked out the back door of a facility and fled, authorities said.

“We believe they have split up,” said Brian Sweany, a spokesman with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in Austin, in a telephone interview.

One juvenile was reportedly seen at the Walmart in Roanoke, Sweany said.

A store surveillance camera captured the other juvenile stealing a vehicle in Roanoke.

Bryon Nelson High School and Medline Middle School were locked down briefly Wednesday morning as police investigated the vehicle theft, a Northwest school district official said.

McFadden Ranch is one of seven halfway houses operated by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

