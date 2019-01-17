3 in Houston accused of sex trafficking of Fort Worth woman, reports say

Three people were arrested in Houston on charges of sex trafficking after a woman from Fort Worth called her mother for help in December, saying she was being forced into prostitution, according to reports.

The 20-year-old woman moved from Fort Worth to Houston with a friend on Dec. 21 to look for a job, the Houston Police Department told the Houston Chronicle.

They were unable to find a job, so the friend drove back to Fort Worth. While the 20-year-old stayed at a hotel in Houston, she met a man named Kevin Winston, 25. She told Winston she was looking for work and he said he knew someone who was hiring, police said.

Over the course of several days, Winston began to groom the woman by buying her new clothes and paying for her hotel room. When he asked her to become his prostitute, the woman resisted, but according to media reports Winston is accused of beating and forcing her into prostitution.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

While with a “john” on Dec. 27, the woman was able to escape by grabbing the man’s cell phone and calling her mom in Fort Worth, according to ABC 13 Eyewitness News. Her mother filed a report with the Fort Worth Police Department and the woman was found Tuesday by undercover police and returned home.

Winston, Martina Chambers, 20, and Mikia Collins, 19, are charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person, according to KPRC-TV. Winston and Chambers are also charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.