Accused leader of ‘large-scale’ sex trafficking ring out of jail on bond

The alleged leader of what police have called a large-scale sex trafficking ring in Dallas-Fort Worth has been free on bond since the New Year, according to court records.

Tremont Blakemore, 39, is charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, tampering with physical evidence, engaging in organized crime, money laundering and compelling prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes and while he awaits trial in Dallas County, Blakemore is on full house arrest with an ankle monitor, according to court documents. The terms of his release include not being allowed to consume alcohol, take drugs or have contact with any victims or the five co-defendants in the case.

The alleged co-conspirators include: Peaches Hurtado, Victoria Ann Simonds, Donna Gonzales, Guadalupe Luna and Mika Wolffarth, who have all been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Blakemore is not allowed to have weapons and must stay confined at his address in Dallas County.

After his release, Blakemore, who goes by the nickname “Macknificent,” said on Facebook and Instagram that 2018 was “one of the best/worst Year’s of my life.”

“With the help of prayer friends and fam... I’m out here with you guys!” he wrote. “My New Year resolution is to be more humbled, get closer to God, and the friends and fam who actually care about me and my well being. No time for fakes, snakes, or the hate... Anyone that knows me knows ill give the shirt off my back to not only my friends and fam but anyone that’s in need. I don’t expect anything back but i do expect to be treated the same way I treat you... If that’s not the case stay in your place and out of my face please I’m trying to have positive vibes only from the company I keep.”

More than 100 people commented their support for him.

A slow release of court documents have detailed what investigators say happened inside the sex trafficking ring, including how Blakemore made more than $841,500 from the ring between December 2017 and September 2018.

Blakemore is accused of laundering money since at least January 2013. Some of his high-dollar purchases include luxury vehicles, cosmetic surgery for several women, hotel rooms and trips to South Texas for the purpose of promoting prostitution, the indictment says.

He also spent more than $103,000 on rent for five houses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area including one at 12405 Yellow Wood Drive in Fort Worth. He was arrested outside of that house on Sept. 11.

Blakemore and several co-conspirators are accused of threatening to kill several women if they ever left the enterprise, court documents say.

The indictment says he required each woman he controlled — which was upwards of 20 at a time — to make $1,000 a night before he would let them in the house. He gave them $10 a day for food, the document says.

Blakemore’s bond was $1.25 million.