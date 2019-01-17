Woman abducted from her Fort Worth home escapes in Johnson County, police say

A 23-year-old woman was abducted from her Fort Worth home and taken to Johnson County where she escaped, police said Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding her escape are unclear. A Good Samaritan picked her up in Johnson County and took her to Keene police, Fort Worth police said. Keene is about 25 miles south of Fort Worth.

Johnson County authorities returned the woman to Fort Worth shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

No one was in custody, but police believe the woman’s ex-boyfriend is a suspect, Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said in an email Thursday.

“The victim and her boyfriend split up,” Calzada said. “The boyfriend came to get his things and in the process abducted her.”

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in a Northside neighborhood.

Police have not released any other details on the abduction or her escape.