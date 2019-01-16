Texas

Former North Texas school custodian accused of indecency with 6-year-old student

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 16, 2019 10:34 AM

Courtesy: Mansfield Jail
KENNEDALE

A former school custodian who won an employee award last year is accused of indecency with a child, according to police and the school.

Lewis Wayne Rawlings, 70, was arrested Tuesday at his Kennedale home without incident and faces a charge of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Rawlings, who police say had been an employee in the district for about 30 years, is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl.

Police and Kennedale school officials began an investigation on Dec. 20. A school administration official had contacted authorities after the allegation was made and also notified the parent of the student involved.

“We believe it occurred at a school and it happened once,” police Sgt. Eric Carlson said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Rawlings was awarded the “Wonderful. Outstanding. Wildcat” honor in August 2018, according to the school website. He was one of three employees honored that month in the KISD maintenance department. The award is created to encourage students, staff, parents and community members to recognize Kennedale ISD employees for the postive influence and achievements that are made inside and outside the classroom, according to the website.

Kennedale school officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, this statement was emailed to parents on Monday:

On December 20, 2018, Kennedale ISD in cooperation with the Kennedale Police Department and state agencies began an investigation immediately following an allegation of inappropriate behavior of a former employee that involved a minor student. Campus administration notified the parent of the student in which the incident occurred.

To preserve the intergrity of the ongoing criminal investigation with law enforcement, the district is limited in the information we are able to share, but as always, the district wants to assure everyone that student safety is and will continue to be a priority in Kenndale ISD.

Kennedale ISD encourages any concerns regarding the well-being and safety of students be reported to the campus principal or to Kennedale ISD Director of Safety and Security, Logan Barrett.

Rawlings was in the Mansfield Jail Wednesday with bail set at $10,000.

