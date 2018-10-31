Arlington ISD bus driver jailed on charge of improper relationship with student

An Arlington bus driver has been arrested on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to booking records from the Arlington jail.

Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi was booked just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

Arlington police said they received a report of an offense involving a teenager on Oct. 1. The alleged incident, which occurred on an Arlington ISD bus, happened on Sept. 27.

Nsi and the victim were the only two people on the bus, police said. There is video surveillance that captured the incident, police said.

Police declined to release more information due to the nature of the alleged crime.

When the student made the report, “the district immediately began an investigation, and Nsi was terminated later that day,” spokesperson Leslie Johnston Birdow said.

“The AISD has cooperated with the Arlington Police Department fully,” she said. “When Nsi was hired in early August, there were no issues in his background that would have indicated any concerns.”