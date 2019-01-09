2 men found dead in vehicle submerged in creek near Denton, authorities say

The bodies of two men who were reported missing Tuesday night have been found in a vehicle submerged in a Denton creek, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Denton Police Department and DPS were sent at around 8 a.m. to the intersection of Hickory Creek Road and Country Club Road. There, they discovered an overturned 2002 Volkswagen Gulf car. Both the driver and passenger were found dead.

The preliminary report indicates the car was traveling east on Hickory Creek Road when, for an as yet undetermined reason, the vehicle left the roadway, went over an embankment and landed upside down in Hickory Creek, Lt. Lonny Haschel of DPS said.

Officials with the Denton Fire Department told CBS-11 that there’s a sharp curve in the road that has been a factor in several deaths. They believe the curve along with the lack of guardrails and lights make the area dangerous for drivers, CBS reported.

The crash is still under investigation.