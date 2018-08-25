UNT history professor puts himself, university and Texas history into record books

UNT history professor Andrew Torget made history on Saturday walking barefoot off the stage after completing a marathon history lecture lasting more than 26 hours.

Torget’s day-long lesson on Texas history from the caveman to President Franklin Roosevelt’s third presidential election run makes him eligible to be placed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s longest history lesson.

Torget also raised more than $12,000 for The Portal to Texas History, another monumental effort, which when completed will digitize the state’s available historical documents.

About 100 people, many of them students, were there for the lecture Saturday morning. The Guinness rules called for at least 10 students to be present at all times in order for the record attempt to be valid.

Torget began the lecture at 9 a.m. Friday; by 9:30 a.m. Saturday he still seemed coherent, but slightly tired, and was still speaking smoothly.

Some of the students in the crowd were standing and swaying slightly as the lecture came to an end about 11:30 a.m., perhaps in an effort to remain awake.