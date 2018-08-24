Think your class is long? A Texas professor is giving a 24-hour lecture

UNT professor, Andrew Torget attempts to beat the world record for longest history lesson by giving a 24-hour lecture.
By
Up Next
UNT professor, Andrew Torget attempts to beat the world record for longest history lesson by giving a 24-hour lecture.
By

Texas

The history of Texas ‘from cavemen to present’ in 24 hours? UNT prof goes for a record

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2018 11:49 AM

DENTON

History lectures can feel like they last forever, and one North Texas professor is taking that concept to the next level.

Dr. Andrew Torget, a history professor at the University of North Texas, wants to set a world record for the longest history lesson and raise funds to help make rare Texas historical documents freely available online.

He’s a few hours into a planned 24-hour (or more) lecture on Texas history, which you can watch streaming online at The Portal to Texas History, UNT’s digital home for more than 1 million historical documents from nearly 400 sources across the state.

“It sounds a bit crazy, but the plan is to cover the entire breadth of Texas history, from cavemen up to the present, in a single nonstop lesson,” Torget said in July.

This morning at 9, Torget began the marathon lecture, which is being monitored by volunteer witnesses for submission to the Guinness World Records, in the University union Lyceum.

Torget told CBS 11 that he’s a long-distance runner and thinks that will help him power through the lecture. He’s allowed a five-minute break each hour, he said.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

35,000 people gathered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for America's largest one-day evangelistic event, Harvest America, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Last time the event was in Arlington in 2016, it set a record of 90,000 attendees.

By

Protestors gather in Marine Park speaking out against the State Board of Education's decision to change the name of Mexican-American studies to a more generic name of "Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent".

By

Look at Fort Worth's past through these vintage photos of an old baseball team, downtown and Christmas time in Funky town.

By

  Comments  