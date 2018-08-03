If you’re THAT driver hanging out in the left lane, Twitter loves you. TxDOT doesn’t

One of Texans’ biggest pet peeves is slow drivers who hang out in the fast lane, and here’s proof:

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation published a seemingly simple tweet to remind motorists that it’s against state law to block left lane traffic.

We've heard many of you didn't know: The left lane on a divided highway is a PASSING lane. After you pass someone, move into the right lane so you don't hold up traffic. Impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200. pic.twitter.com/85sBkNAFPj — Texas Department of Transportation (@TxDOT) August 2, 2018

By Friday, that tweet had garnered more than 3,600 likes and 3,300 retweets.

Perhaps it’s not surprising. In June, an Indiana State Police sergeant tweeted about pulling over a left lane slow poke, and his message was retweeted nearly 92,000 times.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

Being a “left lane hog” is one of the five most irritating behaviors among drivers nationwide, a 2016 study by Expedia concluded.