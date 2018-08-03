TxDot via Twitter
TxDot via Twitter

Texas

If you’re THAT driver hanging out in the left lane, Twitter loves you. TxDOT doesn’t

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2018 02:41 PM

One of Texans’ biggest pet peeves is slow drivers who hang out in the fast lane, and here’s proof:

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation published a seemingly simple tweet to remind motorists that it’s against state law to block left lane traffic.

“We’ve heard many of you didn’t know: The left lane on a divided highway is a PASSING lane,” the tweet read. “After you pass someone, move into the right lane so you don’t hold up traffic. Impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200.”

By Friday, that tweet had garnered more than 3,600 likes and 3,300 retweets.

Perhaps it’s not surprising. In June, an Indiana State Police sergeant tweeted about pulling over a left lane slow poke, and his message was retweeted nearly 92,000 times.

Being a “left lane hog” is one of the five most irritating behaviors among drivers nationwide, a 2016 study by Expedia concluded.

The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

By


Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram


Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

  Comments  