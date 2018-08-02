Truck slides off road, slams into utility pole in North Richland Hills

A pickup truck on slid off the road and slammed into a utility pole off Davis Boulevard, downing power lines and critically injuring the driver, authorities said.
The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Davis Boulevard near Turner Drive.
The driver, the only occupant in the truck, had to be extracted by a North Richland Hills Fire Department crew. A CareFlite helicopter was seen landing near the wreck site shortly afterward.
Authorities closed Davis Boulevard in both directions because of the downed power lines and the smell of gas around the vehicle.
Police suggested that a rain shower earlier in the morning resulted in slick conditions and said the driver possibly lost control of his vehicle as he was changing lanes.
