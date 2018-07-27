Shirtless firemen in Texas swing into the viral lip sync challenge. Literally

Just when you thought the viral lip sync challenge videos were going away, the Paris Fire Department in North Texas came through like a “Wrecking Ball” — literally — and turned up the heat with shirtless firemen all over the place.

This cinematic, VEVO-ready music video features a room full of sleeping firefighters with the camera slowly panning around and entering the dreams of some of the unsuspecting firemen.

First up, a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ hit single, “Wrecking Ball,” that begins with several firefighters serenading the camera, holding the shiniest ax you’ll probably ever see, before a shirtless fireman swings back and forth on — you guessed it — a wrecking ball.

Next, we get a trio of firefighters rolling down the highway singing George Strait’s classic, “Fireman” for about 30 seconds until the next fireman’s dream gets doused.

If the shirtless portion of the video isn’t enough, this portion has a full squad of firefighters turning up to Imagine Dragons’ smash hit “Thunder” — in the pouring rain, of course.

You can see the segue coming from a mile away (the camera seems to travel that far to find the next firefighter, who happens to be awake and shaving) with a spoof of the police. As one cop sleeps, with sugar from powdered donuts on his face, the other sees a fire engine zoom by and they break into the Foo Fighters’ “There Goes My Hero.”

Finally, the moment we should have all known was coming, the firemen are awakened by a loud bell for a fire call, but the scene cuts to a single firefighter springing into action, shirtless, sliding down a pole on his way to a fire engine.

Catch is, while doing this, he dons a lilac colored tutu singing Aqua’s 1997 dance club anthem “Barbie Girl” before spinning his way into a room full of his colleagues giving him blank stares.

The closing credits end with a few of the firefighters rocking out to Lil Wayne’s “Fireman.”

The only question remaining now is, Will other North Texas fire departments accept the Paris Fire Department’s challenge? And will they be able to compete with this solidly produced effort?

We’ll know soon.