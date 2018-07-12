He wore underwear for the break-in — but not in the right place, video shows

Police in Leander, Texas, are looking for an underwear bandit caught by security cameras while breaking into a local business.

No, the man described by police as tall and lanky didn’t steal a bunch of undies.

The video shows him creeping into a local landscape supply store through an office window June 16. But instead of — you know — a mask or ski mask, he strapped a pair of boxer shorts to his face to conceal his identity.

As he first slides into the office, he looks directly at the security camera — perhaps second-guessing his choice of disguise.

Leander police posted the video to the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, asking the public for tips on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts.

“In the early morning hours of 06/16/18 this suspect burglarized Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies, located in the 11000 block of Hero Way West,” the department wrote on its post. It is unclear whether he took any money or valuables from the store.

The comment section on the Facebook post, as expected given the nature of the man’s wardrobe choice, turned into a rather lively forum. The video had been viewed more than 66,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

“I know his brother. He goes by ‘Cornholio,’ but I don’t think that’s his given name,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh yeah, that’s Skid,” wrote another. “Skid Marks. Why does that fool have the crotch over his mouth?”

Another commenter pined for the days when criminals were more professional.

“Gone are the good ole days when all criminals worth their salt used panty hose as a mask,” he replied.

Police urge anyone with knowledge of the man’s identity of whereabouts to call or email Detective Woodson Blase, at 512-528-2849 or wblase@leandertx.gov.