Grandmother heard boy cry, ‘No, no, stop,’ in the bedroom. Then this man left town, Texas cops say

A 6-year-old boy cried out because he knew something dreadful was happening to him in his own bedroom, San Antonio police say.

The boy's grandmother, and 62-year-old Pascual Sandoval Lopez, who was in the bedroom with the little boy with the door closed, were babysitting him at the time he cried, "No, no stop," according to court documents obtained by KABB.

When she opened the door and walked in, the boy's grandmother saw Sandoval in bed with the boy, but wearing no pants, the station reported.

Sandoval was putting the boy to bed for the night when the boy's grandmother heard him cry out as she grabbed towels from an adjacent bathroom, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Sandoval at first told the boy's grandmother that the incident, which occurred on July 3, was the boy's fault, the affidavit states.

She called police immediately, according to KABB. But while she was on the phone, Sandoval left town, according to the San Antonio Express-News..

The boy told police that Sandoval took both his own and the boy's pants off before touching the boy under the covers, according to KSAT. The boy was trembling when his grandmother confronted Sandoval.

Police tracked Sandoval down about 140 miles north of San in Killeen on Monday, after nearly a week on the run, according to jail records. He remained in the Bexar County Jail facing a charge of indecency with a child.

His bond is set at $75,000.