NRA ‘dumping New York’ for Texas, files for bankruptcy in Dallas

The National Rifle Association announced it filed for bankruptcy and is moving to Texas in a letter to members on Friday.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a news release the group is “Dumping New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.”

The group and an unnamed subsidiary petitioned the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas to “facilitate the strategic plan and restructuring.”

NEW: The NRA is filing for bankruptcy and moving to Texas in a major restructuring pic.twitter.com/vw6VW4ehyT — Ethan Kraft (@ethan_kraft) January 15, 2021

LaPierre said the NRA aims to continue to confront anti-gun, anti-self defense and anti-hunting activities and promote “constitutional advocacy that helps law-abiding Americans.”

He said no major changes are expected to the NRA’s operations or workforce.

He also took some parting shots at New York, where it has been registered as a non-profit organization since 1871.

LaPierre said the move will help the organization be “free from the toxic political environment of New York.”

The New York attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit in August seeking to dissolve the NRA for alleged insider violations of the state’s nonprofit laws. The lawsuit alleges LaPierre and other NRA officials illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars from the group “through excessive expenses and contracts that benefited relatives or close associates,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

LaPierre urged members to disbelieve any reports that may suggest the NRA is bankrupt or going out of business.

“Don’t believe what you read from our enemies,” he said. “The NRA is not insolvent. We are as financially strong as we have been in years.”

While ripping New York, LaPierre praised Texas for welcoming the group with open arms.

“The Lone Star State is home to more than 400,000 NRA members and the site of our 2021 Annual Meeting being held in Houston,” he said. “Texas values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and joins us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom.”

LaPierre and the NRA deny the accusations in the New York lawsuit.

“We seek protection from New York officials who illegally abused and weaponized the powers they wield against the NRA and its members,” LaPierre said in the new release. “You can be assured the Association will continue the fight to protect your interests in New York and all forums where the NRA is unlawfully singled out for its Second Amendment advocacy.”