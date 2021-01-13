In letter, Fort Worth clergy criticize Abbott for silence on Trump’s South Texas visit

About 75 Dallas-Fort Worth religious leaders this week sent a letter to senior state government officials that criticized them for not publicly opposing President Donald Trump’s trip on Tuesday to South Texas.

The letter, sent on Monday to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, focused in part on what it said was the improper funding of a southern border wall and Trump’s involvement in the violent intrusion last week at the U.S Capitol.

“We now know that the current President is not a defender of Democracy, he is not a patriot, and he has no regard for the health or wellbeing of Americans,” the clergy members wrote in the letter. “Last week he called for action that led to the death of at least 6 Americans and serious injuries sustained by dozens more, including over 50 police officers. His very presence has become a symbol of insurrection and lawlessness.”

The Rev. Page Hines, an associate pastor at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Worth, signed the letter. In an interview, Hines said that her opposition to presidential travel was connected to safety concerns.

“Anywhere President Trump goes there is the potential for violence,” she said.

Among the letter’s Fort Worth signers was Michael Miller, the dean of Bright Divinity School, Sister Patricia Ridgley of St. Mary of Namur and Rabbi Brian Zimmerman of Beth-El Congregation.

In Alamo, Trump delivered remarks that highlighted his administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration and the progress made on a 2016 campaign promise to build a border wall, the Associated Press reported.