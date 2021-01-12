An unusual start for the Texas Legislature, but a familiar sight for Tarrant County

Texas lawmakers convened the 87th Legislative Session on Tuesday, but the ceremonial day stood out from past openings in more ways than one.

Bottles of hand sanitizer were placed at each representative’s desk in the Texas House as they sat wearing face masks. In other years, the chamber would be bulging with family members, guest and staff. Instead those in the Capitol were spaced throughout the large room, papers placed on chairs instructing people to leave them empty to allow for social distancing. Members of the public were required to get tested for COVID-19 in tents set up on the Capitol grounds before being allowed to go inside.

Also apparent was the law enforcement presence following the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Dozens of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were stationed inside the Capitol and on the grounds.

But while the day was atypical, the delegation representing Tarrant County in the Texas Legislature remains — for the most part — the same despite Democrats’ efforts to flip five Tarrant County House seats.

Republican incumbents Rep. Craig Goldman, Rep. Matt Krause, Rep. Tony Tinderholt retained their seats in November. Newcomers Jeff Cason and David Cook defeated their Democratic opponents, winning Texas House seats previously filled by Republicans Jonathan Stickland and Bill Zedler.

In the Senate, Sen. Jane Nelson and Sen. Brian Birdwell, both Republicans, won their elections. Sen. Beverly Powell and Sen. Kelly Hancock were not up for reelection.

Jim Riddlesperger, a TCU political science professor, said overall the delegation is going to look similar to that of the 2019 legislative session.

“Despite the fact that Tarrant County went blue in the overall 2020 election, narrowly, the watchword of our legislative delegation is continuity, not change,” Riddlesperger said.

Lawmakers have challenges like address coronavirus response, criminal justice reforms, redistricting and crafting a state budget ahead of them. The session runs from Tuesday through May 31, though there’s always the chance a special session is called.

Picking House, Senate leadership

State Rep. Jeff Cason, a newcomer to the Texas legislature who was sworn in Tuesday along with his fellow lawmakers, voted against electing widely supported Rep. Dade Phelan of Orange as the new House speaker. Phelan was elected with a 143-2 vote.










