Can you guess where governor candidate Lupe Valdez’s missing gun turned up?

The missing gun that was lent to Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has been located — in the property room, the sheriff’s office reported.

The erstwhile missing Beretta 9mm handgun was lent to Valdez on Oct. 3, 2011, after her personal gun “sustained a malfunction,” the sheriff’s office reported on July 13.

An earlier audit was unable to locate the weapon and interim Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown ordered another inventory check in the sheriff’s property room on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“After a thorough inventory of every weapon, the missing Berretta 9mm handgun was found,” the news released said.

Information obtained during the check showed that the gun was turned into the property room on Jan. 2, 2018. The gun had not been entered into the property room inventory at the time, the news released said.

“Sheriff Brown and the Sheriff’s Department offer their sincere apologies to former Sheriff Lupe Valdez for any distress and hardship that was created as a result of the Department’s mistake. The Sheriff’s Department is in the process of reviewing how this oversight occurred and will be taking steps to implement measures to insure this type of incident does not occur again,” the sheriff’s department said in the news release.

Valdez has been notified that the gun has been recovered, the news released said.

Valdez resigned from her post as Dallas County sheriff on Dec. 31, 2017, and later became the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee in Texas to win the Democratic primary in May.





Valdez’s press team planned to issue a statement on the sheriff’s department’s findings later today.

