Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28.
Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28. J. Scott Applewhite Associated Press archives
Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28. J. Scott Applewhite Associated Press archives

Dallas

How did a gun issued to Lupe Valdez as Dallas County sheriff end up missing?

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

August 13, 2018 07:27 PM

Dallas

A gun loaned to Texas Democratic governor candidate Lupe Valdez when she was Dallas County sheriff has been reported missing as authorities try to determine how it disappeared.

Valdez was issued a Beretta 9mm pistol on Oct. 3, 2011, when the same model gun that she owned “sustained a malfunction,” according to a police report obtained from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office by The Dallas Morning News.

The report that was filed in July stated that “it is likely that this weapon could have been stolen or misplaced during Sheriff Valdez’s moving transition,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

Valdez was approached by the sheriff’s office about the missing firearm and has been in close communication since then, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Raul Reyna.

It is unclear whether Valdez’s gun was lost or stolen.

Juan Bautista Dominguez, Valdez’s campaign press secretary, said it’s possible the gun went missing during her transition from being sheriff.

“She is working with the Dallas County Sheriff Department to locate the firearm,” Dominguez said in an email statement.

Valdez resigned from her post as Dallas County sheriff and became the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee by winning the Democratic primary — the first in Texas history — in May.

Lupe Valdez, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, speaks at the podium after winning the primary runoff for the Democratic nomination in the race for Texas governor.

By



Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  