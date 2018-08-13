How did a gun issued to Lupe Valdez as Dallas County sheriff end up missing?

A gun loaned to Texas Democratic governor candidate Lupe Valdez when she was Dallas County sheriff has been reported missing as authorities try to determine how it disappeared.

Valdez was issued a Beretta 9mm pistol on Oct. 3, 2011, when the same model gun that she owned “sustained a malfunction,” according to a police report obtained from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office by The Dallas Morning News.

The report that was filed in July stated that “it is likely that this weapon could have been stolen or misplaced during Sheriff Valdez’s moving transition,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

Valdez was approached by the sheriff’s office about the missing firearm and has been in close communication since then, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Raul Reyna.

It is unclear whether Valdez’s gun was lost or stolen.

Juan Bautista Dominguez, Valdez’s campaign press secretary, said it’s possible the gun went missing during her transition from being sheriff.

“She is working with the Dallas County Sheriff Department to locate the firearm,” Dominguez said in an email statement.

Valdez resigned from her post as Dallas County sheriff and became the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee by winning the Democratic primary — the first in Texas history — in May.



