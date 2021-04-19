Early voting starts Monday for Fort Worth city, school board races. Here’s what to know

Early voting for the May 1 municipal and school board election begins Monday.

Fort Worth residents will vote for mayor from a pool of 10 candidates who want to replace Betsy Price, who is not seeking reelection after 10 years. Almost 50 are running in eight council districts. Arlington voters will also be electing a new mayor and four city council members.

Southeast Tarrant County residents, including most in Arlington and Mansfield, will choose from 23 candidates to fill Ron Wright’s seat in the House of Representatives. Wright, an Arlington Republican, died on Feb. 7 after battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer.

School board races are also on the ballot.

What to expect at the polls

Voters can expect COVID-19 protocols to be in place.

Poll workers will wear face masks and voters should be distanced. Workers will ask voters to sanitize their hands before and after voting, and equipment will be cleaned every hour.

Voters will not be required to wear masks, just like in the fall elections, but the county recommends everyone wear one.

When coming to the polls, you should bring one of the following photo IDs:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Where to vote

Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.

Here are the locations: