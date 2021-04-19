Voter Guide
Early voting starts Monday for Fort Worth city, school board races. Here’s what to know
Early voting for the May 1 municipal and school board election begins Monday.
Fort Worth residents will vote for mayor from a pool of 10 candidates who want to replace Betsy Price, who is not seeking reelection after 10 years. Almost 50 are running in eight council districts. Arlington voters will also be electing a new mayor and four city council members.
Southeast Tarrant County residents, including most in Arlington and Mansfield, will choose from 23 candidates to fill Ron Wright’s seat in the House of Representatives. Wright, an Arlington Republican, died on Feb. 7 after battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer.
School board races are also on the ballot.
What to expect at the polls
Voters can expect COVID-19 protocols to be in place.
Poll workers will wear face masks and voters should be distanced. Workers will ask voters to sanitize their hands before and after voting, and equipment will be cleaned every hour.
Voters will not be required to wear masks, just like in the fall elections, but the county recommends everyone wear one.
When coming to the polls, you should bring one of the following photo IDs:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Where to vote
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.
Here are the locations:
All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 NW 20th St., Fort Worth
Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.
Asia Times Square, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive
Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave.
B.J. Clark Building, 601 Southeast Parkway, Azle
Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive, Hurst
Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.
Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E Glendale Street, Crowley
Dan Echols Center, 6801 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills
Diamond Hill-Jarvis Library, 1300 NE 35th St., Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain‐Saginaw ISD, Building 6, 1200 N Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Dr.,
Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St.,
Former Haslet Elementary School, 501 School House Rd.
The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard, Fort Worth
Griffin-Poly Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Ln
Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth
James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Ave.
JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.
Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.
North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave.
River Oaks Annex, 4900 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks
Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth
Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.
South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane Fort Worth
Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth
Summerglen Branch Library 4205 Basswood Bvld., Fort Worth
Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth
Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.
UTA, Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, Arlington
Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield
Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
