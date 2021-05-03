Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.

Peoples, a former AT&T executive and chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, is headed to a runoff against Mattie Parker, a nonprofit CEO and former chief of staff to Mayor Betsy Price. Price has decided not to seek an unprecedented sixth term.

The election is June 5 and includes four council districts.

Veasey, a Democrat who represents parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties, including east Fort Worth, called Peoples a “hard working and compassionate leader” who would focus on improving the quality of life for Fort Worth residents.

“As the mayor, I know she will rise above partisan politics to unify the city of Fort Worth, and use her position to advocate for working families, small businesses and bringing new jobs to the inside of the Loop,” Veasey said in a statement. “I also know Deborah will strive to improve the quality of life in every neighborhood throughout our city; east, west, north or south.”

Veasey is the second congress person to endorse Peoples. U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, endorsed the campaign in early April. Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger supported council member Brian Byrd’s bid in January, but Byrd was unable to muster enough voters to make it the June runoff.

“I am honored to have Congressman Veasey’s endorsement,” Peoples said in a separate statement. “I look forward to partnering with him and using my 30 years of business experience to grow our economy and lead the city out of crisis.”

Peoples has several endorsements, including from Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, State Board of Education Member Aicha Davis and Tarrant County Constable Michael Campbell. The national Collective Political Action Committee, which focuses on boosting Black politicians, also endorsed Peoples.

Parker has also collected wide-ranging endorsements, including Price and both the police and firefighters associations. The list also includes Republican state Reps. Phil King and Craig Goldman as well as Democrat Pete Geren, a former congressman, outgoing councilman Dennis Shingleton and former council members Danny Scarth, Bill Meadows and Zim Zimmerman.