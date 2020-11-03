Southlake Police removes ‘tone deaf’ social media post urging residents to vote

The Southlake Police Department removed a Twitter post Tuesday in which they encouraged residents to vote by spelling out the word with police equipment, including flashlights, gun clips and handcuffs. “It was tone deaf,” Southlake Police Public Information officer Brad Uptmore said. Southlake PD

The Southlake Police Department has built a reputation for having a unique and entertaining social media presence in recent years, but a post Tuesday morning had few people laughing.

The department posted a simple image encouraging residents to vote. The word “vote” was spelled out using police equipment, including a couple of flashlights, handcuffs, gun clips, and a taser.

After some backlash, however, the department removed the image from its Twitter feed.

Imagine thinking this tweet was a good idea — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) November 3, 2020

"If you go to vote, we'll be there, armed to the teeth," is (intentionally or not) voter suppression, and it suppresses some groups of voters - those with reason to feel unsafe around the police - more than others. — Gary Dunion #BLM (@garydunion) November 3, 2020

“It was causing a lot of issues. It was a little tone deaf,” Southlake Police Public Information Officer Brad Uptmore said. “That’s not who we are. We push kindness and love. That’s not what the message was. That’s on us. We made a mistake.”

Uptmore, who runs the Twitter account, said the intent was to mimic similar posts from other groups using the tools of their trade to encourage voting. For example, a farmers union using vegetables to spell out “vote.”

“We never in a million years intended that,” he said. “We made the post because we wanted to make sure people were kind and courteous human beings in the poll line. We’re pro voting and want people to be kind doing it.”

Uptmore has built a following for the Southlake Police Twitter feed with lighthearted posts. That was on display last weekend when the department rescued a beaver from a lake that made national news.

We got a visit from the Beaver Chief of Police today who met with Patrol Captain Luna to commend our officers for doing a “dam fine job” in their beaver rescue yesterday.



1/ pic.twitter.com/ewRBFYsUgh — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 2, 2020

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety! pic.twitter.com/6mP4qiUTY1 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 1, 2020

Tuesday’s post, however, didn’t go over as well.

Plz consider going to the Southlake Public library, checking out a BOB book, and learning to read the room.https://t.co/T2bN5R2A12 — Samuel Morse (@RaceAndScience) November 3, 2020

One party refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Cities are boarded up all over the nation. Tensions about election and post-election violence are at levels we haven't seen in 160 years. Before tweeting images like these... pic.twitter.com/ox0LvXORR0 — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) November 3, 2020

So bring extra ammunition and your taser? Sometimes you guys are really clever, and sometimes you are tone deaf AF.



This feels like the latter. — Björn to Run - #IVoted (@txswede2010) November 3, 2020

Defund Southlake PD’s social media account — Ashley Schaeffer BMW (@34xBarkley) November 3, 2020

This is gross and completely tone-deaf to the current social climate. — Shelly (@wolfnchiclothng) November 3, 2020