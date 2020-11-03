National Politics
‘Make your voice heard.’ How the world’s biggest stars are urging their fans to vote
Some of the biggest entertainers in the world want to make sure we remember to vote.
Stars from music, film and television have been filling social media with last-minute reminders to their fans to get out and vote on Tuesday. Most are not being shy about their partisan views when it comes to the presidential race, including Lady Gaga and John Legend, who joined Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on campaign stops Monday night.
The biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, posted a short video urging her fans to “make your voice heard.”
“So we are all stressed out about this election. Rightfully so. I feel you,” Swift said. “But allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that [Tuesday] is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting.”
Beyonce posted several election-related messages on Instagram, urging fans to vote and showing support for Biden/Harris, and adding, “Come thru, Texas!”
Film star and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton posted a video urging Pennsylvanians to cast their vote for Biden in a key battleground state.
“This is it. It’s come down to us,” Keaton said. “We get the chance to be the hero right now. The buzzer beater, the walk-off.”
President Trump supporter Kid Rock posted a comical, 10-minute film starring himself with actor and noted liberal activist Sean Penn called “Americans.” It tries to show how people on either side of the political spectrum can still find common ground. Or, at least, get along.
