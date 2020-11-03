‘Make your voice heard.’ How the world’s biggest stars are urging their fans to vote

Some of the biggest entertainers in the world want to make sure we remember to vote.

Stars from music, film and television have been filling social media with last-minute reminders to their fans to get out and vote on Tuesday. Most are not being shy about their partisan views when it comes to the presidential race, including Lady Gaga and John Legend, who joined Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on campaign stops Monday night.

The biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, posted a short video urging her fans to “make your voice heard.”

“So we are all stressed out about this election. Rightfully so. I feel you,” Swift said. “But allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that [Tuesday] is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting.”

Beyonce posted several election-related messages on Instagram, urging fans to vote and showing support for Biden/Harris, and adding, “Come thru, Texas!”

Film star and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton posted a video urging Pennsylvanians to cast their vote for Biden in a key battleground state.

“This is it. It’s come down to us,” Keaton said. “We get the chance to be the hero right now. The buzzer beater, the walk-off.”

President Trump supporter Kid Rock posted a comical, 10-minute film starring himself with actor and noted liberal activist Sean Penn called “Americans.” It tries to show how people on either side of the political spectrum can still find common ground. Or, at least, get along.

Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today? #BidenForFL https://t.co/nxDrlBb5Jb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020

my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare... https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

Wake up PA....Get up and get to the polls early!!!! It’s time to VOTE damn it!!!!!! Let’s goooooooooo #YourVoteCounts #Vote https://t.co/g4OGONiokn — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 2, 2020

Willie Nelson reached out to Trump to go see the detained kinds on the southern border......Willie never heard back#Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/DYbsj85EJo — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 3, 2020

Voting should be easy- for me it was not. my story. Now go vote.

https://t.co/YcBYnsg9v9 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) November 3, 2020

EXACTLY. ONE. MORE. DAY...



... until I can try to go back to posting dumb, apolitical tweets like this:



Luke's thought bubble proves exactly what was on his mind as he prepared to attack the Death Star.#VoteBlueIfYouSupportUnderwearThatsFunToWear pic.twitter.com/2Cj5si3BU0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 2, 2020

its the final homestretch ! if you havent yet make sure u get out n vote tomorrow !! we gotta change the system to work better for our communities go to https://t.co/zjQrp1eb31 pic.twitter.com/G6VhFbTYuj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 3, 2020

Our democracy is founded on the right to vote and the belief that every vote counts. @LeslieOdomJr has this critical message: Election results are worth waiting for: https://t.co/LUbX7bm7ab #WaitForIthttps://t.co/cn7kfGBdns — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 3, 2020

When you need a reminder that you have the power in you - even tomorrow at the polls - here’s a playlist https://t.co/E8suwSzoAl pic.twitter.com/S0Gc7Qdv2K — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 3, 2020

VOTE. Be heard! Make it count! pic.twitter.com/VsBOYLy8f6 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 2, 2020