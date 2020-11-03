Live 2020 Election updates: See the latest results on Tarrant County House races

Candidate Elizabeth Beck and State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth Texas House District 97. Handout photos

Republicans led in early voting in five Tarrant County House races that Democrats targeted in an effort to take control of the lower chamber.

The tightest race is taking place in House District 92 between Republican Jeff Cason and Democrat Jeff Whitfield, where Cason leads by about 3 points, according to unofficial results. The incumbent Republican Jonathan Stickland of Bedford did not run for re-election.

Tarrant County Democrats targeted House District seats 92, 93, 94, 96 and 97 after trends showed they could be competitive enough to have a chance to flip the seats. Those seats are represented by Stickland, Matt Krause of Fort Worth, Tony Tinderholt of Arlington, Bill Zedler of Arlington and Craig Goldman of Fort Worth.

House District 92

Republican Jeff Cason: 50.92%

Democrat Jeff Whitfield: 47.35%

House District 92 covers most of Hurst, Bedford and Euless. Whitfield, 46, is an Arlington lawyer who spent time as a legislative aide to state Sen. John Whitmire. Cason, 67, a former Bedford city councilman, has the support of Stickland and the political advocacy group Empower Texans.

House District 93

Republican incumbent Matt Krause: 54.49%

Democrat Lydia Bean: 45.51%

District 93 Covers a slice of north Fort Worth, central Arlington, parts of Haslet and a portion of Haltom City. Krause, 40, is a constitutional attorney, college professor of American history and government and works in business development for Vista Bank. He has served four terms.

Bean, 40, is the daughter of past legislative candidate Nancy Bean and has a Ph.D. at Harvard University and taught sociology at Baylor University.

House District 94

Republican incumbent Tony Tinderholt: 51.14%

Democrat Alisa Simmons: 46.01%

District 94 covers Dalworthington Gardens, Pantego and south west Arlington. Tinderholt, 50, is looking to serve his fourth term in the house. He spent 21 years in the armed forces, serving tours all around the world.

Simmons, 57, spent 35 years in Tarrant County’s 9-1-1 District, owns a small business and worked for non-profits.

House District 96

Republican David Cook: 50.92%

Democrat Joe Drago: 46.60%

District 96 covers most of Mansfield, Kennedale and Crowley. Cook, 49, has been the mayor of Mansfield since 2008 and was a former legislative aide to the late State Senator Chris Harris.

Drago, 52, is a Fort Worth native and a practicing attorney at at Brackett & Ellis, P.C. in downtown Fort Worth.

House District 97

Republican incumbent Craig Goldman: 52.85%

Democrat Elizabeth Beck: 45.12%

District 97 covers Benbrook and a portion of southwest Fort Worth. Goldman, 52, is a Fort Worth native, a businessman and is seeking his fifth term.

Beck, 50, is a veteran, lawyer and a seventh-generation Texan.

Dems’ gains in 2018

In 2018, Beto O’Rourke topped Sen. Ted Cruz by 3,869 votes in Tarrant County, which until then had been the last major urban county to remain reliably red. In the same election, Stickland won with less than 50% of the vote. Zedler claimed victory with 50.8%, Tinderholt with 52%, Goldman 53% and Krause 53.8% — much closer margins for Republicans than in previous elections.

After Democrats announced they would target these seats in 2019, the money poured in.

In the latest finance report, Democrats raised $3 million during the period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, a 6,805% increase over the $43,445 they raised in 2016. That also tops the $2.6 million they raised from Nov. 1, 2018 until Oct. 7, 2020.

Republicans have raised $3.8 million during the same period. They raised about $3 million during the two-year period between November 2018 and Oct. 7, 2020.

The unprecedented amount of money put into these races even had Gov. Greg Abbott chip in $300,000 to Rep. Matt Krause in House District 93, David Cook in District 96 and Goldman in 97. Political observers said Abbott fears losing Republican control in the House as the 87th Legislature nears.