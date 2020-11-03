Texas U.S. Senate results: John Cornyn vs. MJ Hager live updates

Republican incumbent John Cornyn had an early but small lead over Democrat challenger MJ Hegar in the race for Senate as early votes came in Tuesday night.

Texas-wide results showed Cornyn up by 4 points over Hegar, according to the Associated Press. Cornyn had 51% to Hegar’s 47% just after 8 p.m.

More than 51% of Tarrant County early voters had cast ballots for Cornyn, according to unofficial results. Hegar had brought in about 46% of the early votes.

In Dallas County, Hegar led with 62%.

Though Cornyn maintained a close lead over Hegar, a former Air Force pilot, in the polls leading up to Election Day, the race offered Democrats a chance to flip Texas, especially after Democrat Beto O’Rourke gave U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz a tight race in 2018. The attention brought high spending, with Hegar raising $24 million compared to Cornyn’s $25 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Cornyn, at a campaign stop in Fort Worth and in a series of attack ads, said Hegar was too liberal for Texas and remained confident Democratic spending would not win the race.

Hegar, who ran for Texas’ 31st Congressional District in 2018, repeatedly criticized Cornyn, a three term senator, for being out of touch with everyday Texans.

Cornyn’s remarks to the Star-Telegram about private disagreements with President Trump made national news in October. Cornyn said he had broke with Trump on budget deficits and debt, tariffs and trade agreements and border security.