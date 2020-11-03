Live updates: Wait times and voting issues at Fort Worth area polling sites

People form a line outside of Keller Town Hall before the polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lines of voters began forming early Tuesday morning before some polling sites even opened at 7 a.m.

Pablo Valli, 69, a landscaper from Fort Worth said he wanted to be the first in line this election day so he could make it to work on time. “I had to ask for permission and they weren’t happy but It’s important to vote, it’s our duty.”

Report problems at the polls To report long lines or voter intimidation, email reporters Kristian Hernandez at khernandez@star-telegram.com or Jack Howland at jhowland@star-telegram.com.

About a dozen people stood behind Valli when the doors opened at 7 a.m. at the Tarrant County Tax Collectors Office, 312 Miller Ave., near the Stop Six neighborhood.

More than 730,000, or 61% of Tarrant County’s registered voters cast their ballots during early voting, surpassing the total voter turnout during the 2016 presidential election.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gov. Greg Abbott expanded early voting by six days to alleviate crowding at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarrant County voters can cast their ballot at any of the 331 voting centers. Registered voters can find their closest polling location and a sample ballot on the Tarrant County Voter Lookup website.

The Texas secretary of state has published a checklist outlining the minimum recommended health protocols for voters. They include social distancing, self-screening for symptoms and wearing a mask.

Voters recently exposed to the virus who missed the mail-in-ballot deadline and are not able to safely cast an in-person ballot may apply for an emergency voting ballot before 5 p.m.

The application must be accompanied with a certificate from a licensed physician, chiropractor, or practitioner, confirming the voter cannot safely vote in person. The non-profit Move Texas has been helping connect sick voters with volunteer physicians and offering free assistance filling out the application.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Curbside voting is also available for any voter who has difficulty walking or standing for long periods. More information for voters with special needs can be found on the Tarrant County website.