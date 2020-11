Tarrant County Commissioners Roy Brooks and Devan Allen, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, wore masks during their meeting Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Two other commissioners — Gary Fickes and J.D. Johnson — participated in the meeting by video.

The two Tarrant County Commissioners who are up for reelection are leading their races with early voting numbers reported.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Brooks, Democrat, has received 60% of the vote over Republican opponent Roy Lozano. Brooks has held office since 2004.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Frickes, Republican, has 64% of the vote over opponent Kathy Braatz, a democrat. Frickes was first elected in 2006.

Tarrant County tax assessor-collector

Republican incumbent Wendy Burgess has 56% of the vote, leaving Democratic challenger Ollie Anderson with 44%.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.