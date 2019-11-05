Texas voters backing constitutional amendment to ban state income tax

The Texas Capitol building in Austin. Star-Telegram

Amendments to the state constitution that would make it harder to enact a state income tax, stabilize funding for state parks and allow retired law enforcement animals to be adopted by their handlers were receiving wide support from voters Tuesday, according to early unofficial results.

One of the most contentious issues on the ballot — Proposition 4 — received 76% of the vote, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. The proposition authored by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, and state Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, eliminates the possibility of Texas imposing an income tax unless the state changes its constitution again. The proposal drew ire from left-leaning groups including the Center for Public Policy Priorities, which spent thousands to defeat it.

CPPP said this morning its efforts to defeat the proposition 4 continued through Election Day. The group ran digital ads in “targeted areas of the state” and sent out two mail pieces to tens of thousands of Texas households, according to a spokesman for the group.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared an early victory on the proposition in a statement Tuesday evening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Today’s passage of prop 4 is a victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State,” he said. “I am grateful to Representative Jeff Leach for his bold leadership on this issue, and for the overwhelming majority of Texans who voted to ensure that our great state will always be free of a state income tax. This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

The only item on the ballot that looked as though it might not pass was Proposition 1, which would permit elected municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same times. With nearly 80% of precincts reporting, the proposition only received 35% of the vote.

Proposition 5 would stabilize funding for state parks and had support of almost 87% of voters, according to unofficial results. The proposition allows money accumulated from existing sales tax on sporting goods to be used for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. Current law allows the Legislature to allocate that money however they see fit.

Proposition 10, which had the highest level of support, amends the state constitution to allow retired service animals, such as dogs or horses, to be adopted by their handlers or other qualified caretakers. According to early voting results, it was passing with more than 94% of the vote. These animals are currently classified as surplus property or salvage and can be “auctioned, donated or destroyed.”

Proposition 6, which allows for an increase of bonds allocated to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas was also ahead with 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Voters were also overwhelmingly in favor of Proposition 8 which would set aside $800 million from the state’s rainy day fund for flood mitigation efforts. The amendment was approved by the Legislature following Hurricane Harvey’s devastation along the Texas coast. The proposition netted 77% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Another Harvey-related item, Proposition 3, was ahead with 86% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The ballot initiative allows the Legislature to provide temporary tax breaks for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas. The resolution and its legislation were approved by the Legislature unanimously earlier this year.