Here’s how Ted Cruz won Texas despite Beto O’Rourke taking Tarrant County

Ted Cruz called it.

The state’s junior senator predicted that Democratic turnout in the red state of Texas would be massive this year for the midterm election.

And it was, enough to make his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke likely too close for comfort.

In the end, just about 200,000 votes in a state with more than 15.7 million registered voters separated the two, giving Cruz the win.

While O’Rourke won the vote in the largest urban areas of the state — often described as blueberries in the tomato soup that is Texas — Cruz made up for it by winning rural areas and counties in every corner of the state.

O’Rourke did claim the prize both candidates fought for in Tarrant County, a Republican county that clearly at least leans Democrat now.

“Cruz ran up the score really big in the very rural parts of the state,” said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at SMU. “Whether in the Panhandle, west or east Texas, he won by margins of 3 or 4 or 5 to 1.

“That was enough, even with Beto doing well in urban areas.”

Red counties