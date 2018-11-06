Police searching for suspect who fired rounds at Fort Worth polling place

Police responded to a shooting outside an elementary school that was being used as a polling place in southeast Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

At 6:35 p.m., Fort Worth police were dispatched to Pate Elementary School responding to a shots fired call, police said.

The school was being used as a voting place at the time. The suspect shot a gun several times near the playground, according to police. No one was injured.





The suspect and caller were no longer at the scene when police arrived. Several casings were found, Fort Worth Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

Voting at the school was not interrupted and the poll closed at 7 p.m. on schedule, Tarrant County Public Information officer Kelly Hanes said.

The elections commissions did not receive any reports about the shooting and it did not appear those inside were aware anything had occurred, Hanes said.