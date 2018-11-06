Missing ballots, long waits — voting went relatively smoothly in Tarrant County

Few election irregularities were reported in Tarrant County as Election Day drew to a close on Tuesday.

At 7 a.m. at T.A. Howard Middle School, an election clerk reported to a line of 20 voters that they didn’t have paper ballots for their precinct, according to Tarrant County elections commissioner Heider Garcia.

Garcia told the Star-Telegram that the election judge wasn’t able to locate the paper ballots for one of the precincts and immediately called the election office for replacements. The office printed about 100 ballots and when an election official dropped them off at T.A. Howard, the original ballots were found.

However, during that time, some people who were in line to vote had left, according to reports.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The election commission printed about 100 ballots and when they got there to deliver the ballots, they found the ballots that were missing. The electronic ballot machine was working and people in that 1 precinct had the option to vote using it, Garcia said. #tx2018 #ElectionDay — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile, at Azle Avenue Baptist Church, Gerardo Contreras posted on Facebook that the polling place opened late, which could have discouraged many who were waiting in line to vote.

Carmen Castro, a canvasser, said she arrived shortly before 7 a.m., when the polling place should have opened, to set up yards signs and saw the line wasn’t moving.

Connie Contreras, an elementary schoolteacher in the Fort Worth School District and Gerardo’s sister, said she arrived at 7:20 a.m. and the line wasn’t moving at all. She said she texted Gerardo that this was going to make her late for work. She said she felt like leaving and he told her not to.

“I thought it was going to be easy,” Connie said. “I know the process is different in other places but it just seemed so disorganized.”

Garcia said that based on election records, one of the booths for paper ballots hadn’t been set up at the site but that the issue was resolved by 7:20 a.m.

Some voters at the site reported that only one electronic voting machine was available and that the rest of the voting stations were for paper ballots. However, according to the Tarrant County Elections Office, the electronic machine was only for voters with special needs. The others were for voters casting paper ballots.

Others complained about electioneering. In Aledo, election workers complained of a mock jail display by former County Commissioner Jim Webster, who was towing a jail on a trailer behind his pickup with Democratic “inmates” Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama inside. It included Ted Cruz campaign signs and the words “Deep State Demon Rats.”

He had been driving it around Weatherford on Saturday and Sunday and parked it near the Aledo Community Center voting site off-and-on Tuesday.

Election worker Sharon Wayland said election officials called the Aledo Police Department, but nothing was done.

“It just seems to be highly unethical to be parking something that offensive right outside a polling place,” she said.

The Texas Election Code bars electioneering within 100 feet of polling places during an election.

Nationwide, readers searched Google for various election-related issues as they headed to the polls. In North Texas, people searched about voter intimidation in Irving, Carollton, Grand Prairie and Dallas while others searched about long wait times in Grapevine and Mansfield. Provisional ballots was also a trending search topic in North Richland Hills and Keller.

See how people are searching for issues, such as provisional ballots, in our area through the latest Google search trends:

The Star-Telegram has joined ProPublica’s Electionland project to track and monitor voting problems nationwide. If you experience any problems on Election Day in Tarrant County that stop you from voting or make it difficult, share your experience with us by text message, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. For more information about Electionland, visit www.election.land.