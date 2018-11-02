Elections

Star-Telegram teams with ProPublica to monitor voting problems on Election Day

By Hanaa’ Tameez

November 02, 2018 01:45 PM

With the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has joined ProPublica’s Electionland project to monitor voting problems across the country.

We want to know about any problems that prevent people from voting — such as long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines, ballot issues, voter intimidation and changed voting locations. The information you provide will help reporters investigate voting problems on Nov. 6 and help us understand the scope of these problems across Texas.

To let us know how your voting experience went or to tell us if you encountered anything that stopped you or others from casting a ballot, you can get in touch through the following channels:

SMS

Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp

Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger

Go to m.me/electionland to send a message.

Twitter

Tweet @electionland to tell us about your experience.

For more information on Electionland, click here. For the Star-Telegram’s voter guide to Tarrant County and Texas, click here.

IMG_4134.jpg
When you text VOTE to 81380, this is what you will see in order to tell the Star-Telegram and ProPublica about the voting problems you might have experienced.

Here's a look at who is on the ballot in some of the Texas races. For more information, local voters should call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683. Voters statewide may call the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-800-252-VOTE.

