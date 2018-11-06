Arlington City Council term limits proposition has lead in early returns

A proposition to impose term limits on the Arlington City Council was leading in unofficial early returns.
Sixty-one percent of voters were in favor of term limits while 39 percent were voting against the proposition.
If term limits passes, three incumbents — Kathryn Wilemon, Lana Wolff and Michael Glaspie — won’t be able to seek reelection in May.
Proposition E limits council members and the mayor to three two-year terms retroactively. Overall, it would prevent five council members from seeking reelection in the next two municipal elections.
A group of Arlington residents circulated a petition and obtained more than 11,000 signatures with nearly 9,000 certified, forcing the City Council to place the issue on the ballot.
Zack Maxwell, who publishes the online Arlington Voice website and has been a spokesman for the petition drive, has said term limits are needed because most residents can’t get elected under the current system.
“This is allowing citizens to take back control,” Maxwell said.
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams has argued the proposition has “some of the most restrictive term limit measures in the country” because it permanently bans council members from ever running again and would retroactively effect incumbents on the council. Some other cities, such as Dallas, allow them to sit out a term and run again, Williams said.
“This could have a huge impact on economic development,” Williams said. “Businesses want stability and to know that things aren’t going to suddenly change.”
Maxwell has said the city “will have no shortage of leaders” ready to run for office if this term limits passes.
Before the election, Williams said he would form a citizens committee to study term limits regardless of the election’s outcome.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Comments