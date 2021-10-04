Senate approves proposed Texas districts, including more rural Tarrant County seat

A proposal for Senate District 10 would include parts of Tarrant and Parker counties, as well as all of Johnson, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Shackelford, Callahan and Brown counties. Texas Legislative Council

The Texas Senate on Monday approved a map that stretches a Tarrant County Senate district into rural parts of the state.

The proposal for Senate District 10, currently held by Democratic Sen. Beverly Powell of Burleson, expands the district that currently sits entirely within Tarrant County into part of Parker County and all of Johnson, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Shackelford, Callahan and Brown counties.

The district would be less diverse and more likely to vote Republican than the current version. Opponents have said the new lines would dilute the voice of voters of color.

Powell described Senate District 10 as a “crossover district” — one where “a coalition of minority voters come together to elect their candidate of choice, with some Anglo voters as well who join that minority in support of a candidate.”

While answering questions posed by Dallas Democrat Royce West, Powell said the district has seen a trend of people voting more Democratic and is seeing more Black and Hispanic candidates elected to office.

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Do you believe that your district is being intentionally targeted for elimination, as it being a Democratic trending district?” West asked.

“Absolutely,” Powell replied.

The district is part of a statewide proposal for new Senate districts as part of the redistricting process done by the legislature every 10 years after the census. The bill was passed on a 20-11 vote. The proposed map, which could still change, must make its way through the House and get approvals from both chambers, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott before being finalized.

The map’s author, Sen. Joan Huffman, told lawmakers her goals included equalizing population across districts, preserving districts’ core and compactness, as well as preserving communities with common interests and accommodating incumbent priorities to the extent possible.

Powell spent roughly an hour questioning Huffman on the boundaries of Senate District 10 and how they were drawn. Huffman said she relied on population data and election data in crafting the map. She said it was drawn “blind to race” without the consideration of racial data and maintained the map is lawful under the Voting Rights Act.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Two amendments proposed by Powell altering the proposed district boundaries, including one that would keep the district’s current boundaries intact, failed. An amendment by Huffman that passed keeps Mansfield and a handful of other Texas communities whole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 8:14 PM.