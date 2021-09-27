Politics & Government
These Texas counties are getting new congressional districts in proposed map
Texas’ two new congressional districts are going to Travis and Harris counties in an early proposal for the federal boundaries.
Lawmakers are in Austin for a special session where they’re tasked with drawing the state’s new legislative, congressional and State Board of Education districts. The Texas Senate on Monday released drafts of the congressional maps.
The map is likely to change as it makes its way through the Legislature, but the initial version has Congressional District 37 in central Travis County and a small part of south Williamson County. Congressional District 38 sits primarily in central-east Harris County.
Tarrant County has six congressional districts. In the proposed map, it would have seven, with 2% of the county’s southeastern edge falling into Congressional District 30, represented by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Dallas Democrat.
Tarrant County’s largest congressional district would be Congressional District 12, held by Rep. Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican. Rep. Mark Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat, would see Congressional District 33 carved up in its Dallas County portion, with Congressional District 6 held by Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey representing much the area. Ellzey’s district currently doesn’t fall in Dallas County.
Redistricting is done every 10 years after the latest census count. Census figures released in August showed Tarrant County gaining roughly 301,600 new residents, the fifth most of all U.S. counties. Harris County gained the most new residents and Bexar County, home to San Antonio, gained the sixth most. Travis County gained the ninth most, census data shows..
