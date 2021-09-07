Texas lawmakers to return for another special session focusing on redistricting

The Texas Capitol on June 1, 2021. Lawmakers are scheduled to return Sept. 20 for a third special session. AP

Texas lawmakers will be back in Austin later this month to craft congressional and legislative districts as part of the third special session since May.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the agenda for the session that starts Sept. 20. There are five items he’s asking lawmakers to take up, including redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the census. Also on the agenda for lawmakers is the allocation of federal COVID-19 relief dollars and a bill barring transgender students from competing on sports teams corresponding with their gender identity.

Legislators in the Texas House and Senate are tasked with taking up legislation “regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.”

They will also consider legislation dealing with the unlawful restraint of dogs. Abbott vetoed a bill setting rules for dog restraints in June because he said the bill as passed micromanaged and over criminalized owners.

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” Abbott said in a statement. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lawmakers completed their second special session on Sept. 2, passing among other measures an election bill that drew opposition from Democrats and prompted multiple quorum breaks that put the Legislature largely at a standstill.

Special sessions last up to 30 days. Only Abbott can decide what topics legislators consider during that time.