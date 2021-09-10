North Texas fallen, injured law enforcement officers recognized for service

The Star of Texas Awards honoring peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty were held Friday. Office of Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday presented North Texas law enforcement officers and other first responders who’ve been injured or died in the line of duty with Star of Texas awards recognizing their service.

Among the 46 recipients of the award across the state were Fort Worth Police Officer Matthew Brazeal and Grapevine Police Officer Richard “R.J.” Hudson, who were injured while working. Also honored was Billy Hollings, a minister who died while working to control traffic in Southlake in July 2020.

“This is just a blessing,” said Vivian Hollings, Billy Hollings’ wife, after the award ceremony held at an Austin church. “We get so caught up in ours, but there’s always a big picture to everything and today we experienced that big picture — that it’s not just us. It really makes our heart feel for other families.”

Hollings had been a traffic supervisor in Southlake’s Public Works Transportation Division for just over a year when he was struck by a truck that was part of a crash while he was setting up stop signs. He spent weeks in the ICU following the collision, but died from his injuries on Aug. 15, 2020. A driver involved in the crash was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, and the case is still pending, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Brazeal was hit by a car on June 13, 2020, in the 3000 block of West Loop 820 in Fort Worth. He was on the shoulder of the road preparing to set down stop sticks. The driver, who was fleeing from police, was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. The case is still pending.

Hudson was traveling south on State Highway 121 near Hall-Johnson Road in Grapevine in October 2017 when a SUV swerved into his lane, striking Hudson’s motorcycle, according to a news release from the Grapevine Police Department. He went through two years of surgeries and physical therapy before returning to full duty, the release said.

The Star of Texas Award was created in 2003 and honors peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. More than 600 people have received the award since it was established.

The officials, their loved ones and colleagues took turns accepting the award as an announcer called their names.

“Our first responders represent the very best of what it means to be a Texan,” Abbott said. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers, the firefighters and the emergency first responders who join us today, as well as those across the entire state of Texas. I want to thank you for your courage and your service and the sacrifices that you make each day to keep Texans safe.”

Abbott also thanked the families of the law enforcement officials and first responders for their sacrifices and support.

The ceremony fell one day before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It is a day that no American will ever forget,” Abbott said. “And we will never forget the brave men and women who ran toward danger to help those in need on that day on 9/11. We are forever humbled by valor of the emergency first responders that day.”