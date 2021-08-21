Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19, will continue to quarantine

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday announced that he’s tested negative for COVID-19 after having tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Abbott, who has been quarantining in the governor’s mansion, said his infection was brief and mild because he received the coronavirus vaccine.

“I am now testing negative for COVID,” Abbott, 63, said in a video shared on Twitter. “I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received, so I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Abbott said his wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, also continues to test negative, and that he will continue to quarantine at the recommendation of doctors.

“During that time, however, I will continue to work on issues that are important to the state of Texas, including opening infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across the entire state of Texas,” Abbott said in the video. “Once again I want to thank everyone for your prayers and well-wishes.”

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I am now testing negative for Covid.



I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received.



I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.



And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas.



God bless you all.

And God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/VOqpUCONKS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2021

Abbott’s positive test on Aug. 17 followed his attendance at a Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting. Photos shared on Twitter by Abbott and his campaign account picture attendees and Abbott without masks. He also shared a photo of him with Jimmie Vaughn, the brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan. A statement on Vaughn’s Twitter page said he and his family “have tested negative and are doing fine.”

A spokesperson for Abbott in a statement said the governor was receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

A number of lawmakers have sent prayers and well-wishes to the governor. Some Democrats have also called on Abbott to do more to guard Texans, including children, from the virus. Abbott has issued an executive order barring local governments and school districts from issuing mask mandates. Legal challenges related to the order are playing out in court.

Abbott has stressed a need for personal responsibility rather than government mandates as coronavirus response continues.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I wish Governor Abbott well — no one deserves to be sick or to suffer from this unyielding virus,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement. “My hope is that the governor will realize how vulnerable we are in the face of this health crisis, stop playing politics, and do what is necessary for the health of all Texans.”

Texas is seeing climbing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reporting some 18,8000 new confirmed cases on Saturday. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nearly 13,000 people in Texas hospitals with the virus as of Friday.