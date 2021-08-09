Politics & Government

Homeowners likely to see higher tax bills under Tarrant County’s proposed budget

Star-Telegram

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court Administration Building in Fort Worth.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court Administration Building in Fort Worth. Anna M. Tinsley atinsley@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County commissioners have begun discussing the 2022 budget, which includes a reduction in the tax rate but a likely increase for homeowners because of rising property values.

The county announced Monday a proposed rate of 22.9 cents per $100 of valuation. The rate is a 2.1% drop from last year, but the median price of a home is up 21.6% during the same time, from $255,000 to $310,000, according to the Texas Real Estate Center at Texas A&M.

So the owner of a $310,000 home would be assessed $709.90 under the county’s proposal. Taxes on a home at the median value of $255,000 in 2021 were $596.70.

Increases in appraised value are limited to 10% per year, so the owner would pay no more than $642.35 for 2022.

State law restricts local governments from raising property tax revenue by more than 3.5% a year without holding an election.

Transfer of Power

A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Hispanic Caucus to fund redistricting efforts in three states

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service