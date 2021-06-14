Senator Ted Cruz endorses Susan Wright for North Texas congressional seat

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is supporting Susan Wright, the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, in her bid for Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

Wright is in a July 27 runoff with fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, a state representative in the Texas legislature. The two were the top vote-getters in a May 1 special election to fill the seat of Ron Wright, who died in February after battling lung cancer and COVID-19.

“Texans in the 6th Congressional District deserve a strong voice in Washington, which is why I’m proud to endorse Susan Wright for Congress,” Cruz said in a video shared on Twitter Monday. “Susan is a lifelong Republican who spent her life serving others. I’m confident that Susan will work with me and strong conservatives to secure the border, to rebuild our economy and to bring our Texas values to the Washington swamp.”

Wright — who has served as district director for former state Rep. Bill Zedler and his successor Rep. David Cook — is also supported by former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed Wright in the days leading up to the May 1 election.

“Thank you, Senator Ted Cruz — I’m honored to have your support and look forward to fighting alongside you in DC!” Wright said in a Monday tweet.

Wright in May received 19.2% of the votes in the field of 23 candidates, and Ellzey received 13.9%. There were 11 Republicans running for the seat, 10 Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent.

While Ted Cruz didn’t formally endorse earlier in the race, he had expressed opposition to Ellzey.

“Texans in CD-6 deserve a strong conservative voice in Congress,” Cruz told The Texas Tribune in an April statement. “Jake Ellzey’s financial support from never-Trumpers, openness to amnesty, and opposition to school choice should concern Texans looking for a conservative leader.”

Ellzey has the support of former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who pushed back against criticisms Ellzey wasn’t a strong enough Republican. Perry also served as Secretary of Energy under Trump.

“Ted doesn’t know Jake Ellzey, is all I can say,” Perry said in April, campaigning with Ellzey in Waxahachie. “He’s got some bad information.”’

Congressional District 6 covers most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

In-person early voting for the runoff is from July 19-23.