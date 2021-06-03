Donald Trump scheduled to speak at Dallas CPAC’s ‘America UnCanceled’ event in July

Donald Trump is coming to Dallas in July.

The former president is scheduled to speak at a Conservative Political Action Conference event in July, according to Fox News.

The Dallas event will run from July 9-11 at the Hilton Anatole near downtown Dallas.

Trump delivered a speech at the CPAC annual convention in Orlando, Florida, in February but has otherwise kept a lower profile since leaving office. His Orlando speech was filled with disproved conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being stolen or rigged.

“CPAC’s theme for 2021 is America UnCanceled,” American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement. “We’re honored that he’ll join us in Dallas and remind us that freedom means never being silenced.”

Trump’s popularity among Republican voters remains strong, according to the most recent polls, although his hold on Republicans has slipped a bit since being defeated for the White House in November. He has hinted at running for office again in 2024 and has wielded his power in the Republic Party by dangling his potential support (or opposition) for candidates considering running in the 2022 Republican primaries.