Texas election bill passes Senate, debate continues in Legislature’s final days

Debate continues in the Texas Legislature’s final hours on a high-profile Texas elections bill that has garnered criticism over fears it will suppress voters.

Senate Bill 7 passed a hurdle early Sunday morning when it was approve by lawmakers after an overnight debate. This House expected to take up the bill later in the day in a race against the clock to vote on the bill.

Texas senators debated the newly-crafted bill, which limits when and how people can vote, after the text of the compromise version was released Saturday. The bill, written behind closed doors in a conference committee, includes measures from both the House and Senate’s versions of the legislation.

“This of course is the work of two chambers, each prioritizing critical reforms and then working together to decide how to strike the balance and how to get to the right place,” the bill’s author, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said. “We want elections to be secure and accessible.”

But as lawmakers prepared to consider the bill, some Democrats who were part of the committee tasked with coming up with an agreed version — including two from Tarrant County — described being left out of the negotiation process. Democrats also raised concerns about not having enough time to vet the latest version of bill before it was considered.

The Senate, with the help of a procedural maneuver allowing lawmakers to take up the bill on an accelerated timeline, debated the bill starting late Saturday night before adopting the conference committee report. Sunday is the last day for both the House and Senate to adopt such reports laying out the new versions of bills. A bill goes into a conference committee when a chamber doesn’t agree on the amendments made to a bill in the opposite chamber.

The legislation, if made law, would ban drive-thru voting and set times when polling places can operate, effectively banning 24-hour voting. The bill would also offer protections for poll watchers and require a person seeking an application to vote by mail because of a disability to provide the “specific grounds on which the voter is eligible for a ballot to be voted by mail.”

The bill would additionally make it a state jail felony for a public official to send an application to vote by mail to a person who didn’t request one and would make it a Class B misdemeanor for an election officer to “knowingly refuse to accept a (poll) watcher for service.”

Among other measures in the bill, Hughes also noted that the bill would require voting systems to have a verifiable paper trail by 2026 and calls for a video surveillance system to keep a record of areas containing voted ballots.

Senate Democrats expressed concerns about various parts of the bill, including the language blocking drive-thru voting, which they said largely benefited Black and Latino voters. Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, raised concerns about part of the bill that would preclude early voting before 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

“I’m going to tell you what my district considers SB 7,” Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, said. “And y’all are going to disagree… but my district, where I’m from, where I’m elected to be a voice in this chamber, they do call and refer to it as Jim Crow 2.0.”

Lawmakers questioned Hughes about parts of the bill that would create election-related crimes. Hughes stressed that it’s not voters themselves that criminal penalties are aimed at. He said the criminal offenses are aimed at “vote harvesters and at those election workers who might be tempted to violate the law.”

Before considering the content of the bill in its entirety, the Senate voted 9-12 for a resolution approving measures that were in the conference committee version of Senate Bill 7 but not the versions passed in the House or Senate. Hughes said some of the language laid out in the resolution was in other legislation considered by the House and Senate, but other measures were developed in the process of crafting the compromise version.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the process, including Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson who expressed unease at the idea of there being parts of the bill not vetted by members of the public.

“I couldn’t in good faith vote to pass a bill the size of this one that will affect the voting rights of every single Texan of voting age when they’ve been deprived of the opportunity to voice their opinions on the final package of this bill, either personally in committee hearings or through the voice of their legislators,” said Powell, who was part of the committee tasked with crafting a compromise version of the bill.

She and other Democrats described being left out of much of the process. During an exchange with Hughes, Powell said she was the lone Senator on the committee representing a minority-majority district.

“And was I ever invited to participate in that process, to attend a single conversation or meeting about what we’re doing here tonight?” she said.

Hughes replied, “Senator, the senate conferees never sat down for a meeting.”

“You and I spoke. You gave me some information in writing. We talked about it. Various members talked about it. But I can certify to you, there was never a meeting of the Senate conferees, you didn’t miss anything,” he said.

“And I actually spoke to you walking down the hallway on the way to a committee meeting,” Powell said.

Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said she was involved in conversations on the formation of the bill, but likened the talks to “more of an explanation, instead of a negotiation.”