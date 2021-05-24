Early voting for Tarrant city, school runoffs begins Monday. Here’s what to know

Early voting for the June 5 municipal and school board runoff elections begins Monday.

Fort Worth residents will vote for a new mayor for the first time in 10 years. Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker were the top vote-getters in the May 1 election. Peoples received 33% of the vote while Parker received 30%.

Fort Worth City Council District seats 6, 7, 8 and 9 are also on the ballot as well as District 9 in the Fort Worth school district. The May 1 election drew in the most candidates in recent memory with nearly 50 vying for the city’s eight districts

Arlington residents will vote between Jim Ross and Michael Glaspie for mayor. Ross received 47% of the vote on May 1 and Glaspie received 21%. Arlington has one City Council seat in contention.

Several other school board and city council places are on the ballot across Tarrant County.

What to expect at the polls

Voters can expect some COVID-19 safety measures to be in place.

Poll workers will not be mandated to wear face masks for the first time since the pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be available.

When coming to the polls, you should bring one of the following photo IDs:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Where to vote

Early voting runs Monday until June 1. Polling sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1. Polls are closed on Memorial Day, May 31.

Voters can find poll locations on the county’s website. There are 30 locations across the county to choose from. The county’s website will also display wait times at each of the 30 voting locations.

For election information, voters may call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683.